Madhyamam
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Oct 2024 3:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Oct 2024 3:14 AM GMT

    ക​ഞ്ചാ​വു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​വ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സ്കൂ​ട്ട​റി​ൽ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് വി​ൽ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന യു​വാ​വി​നെ ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ക​ള​ർ​ക്ക​ബെ​ട്ടു​വി​ലെ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ജ​ബ്ബാ​റാ​ണ് (27) അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. 3.04 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ വി​ല​വ​രു​ന്ന ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ്, സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ, 5810 രൂ​പ, മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ൺ എ​ന്നി​വ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsCannabis seized
