Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightക​ഞ്ചാ​വ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Nov 2024 2:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Nov 2024 2:30 AM GMT

    ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ക്കി​ടെ ര​ണ്ട് യു​വാ​ക്ക​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    arrest
    cancel

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ക്കി​ടെ ര​ണ്ട് യു​വാ​ക്ക​ളെ സൈ​ബ​ർ -സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക -ല​ഹ​രി കു​റ്റ​കൃ​ത്യ വി​ഭാ​ഗം (സി.​ഇ.​എ​ൻ) പൊ​ലീ​സ് പു​ത്തൂ​ർ നാ​രാ​യ​ൺ ന​ഗ​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ബ​ണ്ട്വാ​ൾ ന​രി​ങ്കാ​ന​യി​ലെ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് സ​ഹ്ബാ​സ് (29), ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി സ​ന്ദെ​ക​ട്ട​യി​ലെ ച​ര​ൺ യു. ​ഭ​ണ്ഡാ​രി (19) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. 740 ഗ്രാം ​ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ്, ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ അ​ള​വ് ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണം, മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ണു​ക​ൾ, സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Cannabis saleArrest
    News Summary - Cannabis sale Two youths are under arrest
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick