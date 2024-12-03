Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightജ​യി​ലി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Dec 2024 3:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Dec 2024 3:10 AM GMT

    ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന മ​ക​ന് ന​ൽ​കി​യ വ​സ്ത്ര​മ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ബാ​ഗി​ൽ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    cannabis
    cancel
    camera_alt

    representational image 

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന മ​ക​ന് വ​സ്ത്ര​മെ​ത്തി​ച്ച ബാ​ഗി​ൽ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് പി​താ​വി​നെ മാ​ണ്ഡ്യ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. മാ​ണ്ഡ്യ ഹ​ല​ഗൂ​രു സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ശി​വ​ണ്ണ​യാ​ണ് (59) അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്.മാ​ണ്ഡ്യ ജി​ല്ല ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന മ​ക​ൻ മ​ധു​സൂ​ദ​ന​ന് (27) വ​സ്ത്രം ന​ൽ​കാ​നെ​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു ശി​വ​ണ്ണ.ഇ​യാ​ളു​ടെ ബാ​ഗ് ജ​യി​ൽ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് ഒ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച​നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ബാ​ഗി​ൽ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വു​ള്ള വി​വ​രം ശി​വ​ണ്ണ​ക്ക് അ​റി​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്നാ​ണ് മൊ​ഴി ന​ൽ​കി​യ​തെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newscannabis case
    News Summary - Cannabis Case
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick