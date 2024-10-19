Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    19 Oct 2024 3:03 AM GMT
    19 Oct 2024 3:03 AM GMT

    ഒ​ന്ന​ര കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ഞ്ചാ​വു​മാ​യി ബി​ഹാ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    soni kumar
    1. സോ​ണി കു​മാ​ർ  2. പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് വി​ൽ​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ബി​ഹാ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ യു​വാ​വി​നെ സൂ​റ​ത്ത്ക​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. സോ​ണി കു​മാ​റാ​ണ് (27) അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ഇ​യാ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഒ​ന്ന​ര കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Girl in a jacket

    bihar nativeBengaluru Newscannabis case
    News Summary - Cannabis Case
