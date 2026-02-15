Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    15 Feb 2026 9:14 AM IST
    Updated On
    15 Feb 2026 9:14 AM IST

    റൂ​ഹാ​നി ഇ​ജ്തി​മ പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി

    റൂ​ഹാ​നി ഇ​ജ്തി​മ പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ ഇ​രു​പ​ത്തി ഒ​ന്നാം രാ​വി​ൽ ഖു​ദ്ദൂ​സാ​ബ് ഈ​ദ് ഗാ​ഹ് മൈ​താ​നി​യി​ൽ മു​സ്‍ലിം ജ​മാ​അ​ത്തി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ സു​ന്നി സം​ഘ കു​ടും​ബം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​ത്മീ​യ മ​ജ്ലി​സി​ന്റെ (റൂ​ഹാ​നി ഇ​ജ്തി​മ ) പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ അ​റു​പ​തി​ലേ​റെ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ‘മു​ഹ​ബ്ബ​ത് കി ​സ​ർ​ബ​ത്’​ത​ണ്ണീ​ർ പ​ന്ത​ലൊ​രു​ക്കി.

    അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ ഹാ​ജി, ശി​ഹാ​ബ് മ​ഡി വാ​ള, അ​ൽ​താ​ഫ് അ​ലി, ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ് അ​മാ​നി നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:religionramadhanmetronews
    News Summary - Campaign held for Roohani Ijtima
