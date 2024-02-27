Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightബസ് സർവീസിന് സ്വീകരണം
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Feb 2024 4:18 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Feb 2024 4:18 AM GMT

    ബസ് സർവീസിന് സ്വീകരണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    ഗൂഡല്ലൂർ: ഡിപ്പോയിൽ നിന്ന് മച്ചിക്കൊല്ലി ദേവർഷോലയിലേക്ക് സർവീസ് ആരംഭിച്ച ബസിന് ജനപ്രതിനിധികളും നാട്ടുകാരും സ്വീകരണം നൽകി. ഗൂഡല്ലൂരിൽ നിന്ന് രാവിലെ 10.45ന് മൺവയൽ, മച്ചികൊല്ലി, മട്ടം, ഒറ്റുവയൽ വഴി ദേവർഷോലയിലേക്കും തിരിച്ച് 11.45 ന് ദേവർഷോലയിൽ നിന്നും അതേ റൂട്ടിൽ ഗൂഡല്ലൂരിലേക്കും ദിവസവും ഒരു സർവീസ് ആരംഭിച്ചു. ബൊസ്പറ, പുഴംപട്ടി, മച്ചികൊല്ലി, മട്ടം, ഒറ്റുവയൽ എന്നീ സ്ഥലങ്ങളിൽ താമസിക്കുന്ന ജനങ്ങൾക്ക് ഗൂഡല്ലൂരിലേക്കും ദേവർഷോലയിലേക്കും പോകുന്നതിനും സൗകര്യമാണ് ഈ സർവീസ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:bus serviceBengaluru News
    News Summary - bus service
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X