Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    3 July 2024 2:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    3 July 2024 2:29 AM GMT

    ബ​സ് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​വ​ർ​ന്നു

    theft
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ആ​ർ.​ടി.​സി​യു​ടെ ഐ​രാ​വ​ത് ബ​സ് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രി ഹാ​ൻ​ഡ് ബാ​ഗി​ൽ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച 67.75 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​വ​ർ​ന്ന​താ​യി പ​രാ​തി.

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ യാ​ത്ര ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന താ​ൻ ഹാ​സ​നി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ബാ​ഗ് പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച അ​റി​ഞ്ഞ​തെ​ന്ന് പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:TheftBengaluru NewsGold Stealing
    News Summary - Bus passenger's jewellery seized
