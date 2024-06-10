Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Jun 2024 2:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Jun 2024 2:15 AM GMT

    ശി​വ​മൊ​ഗ്ഗ​യി​ൽ ബ​സ് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് 20 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ശി​വ​മൊ​ഗ്ഗ സാ​ഗ​ര​യി​ൽ ബ​സ് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് 20 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. സാ​ഗ​ര​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ഡ​യി​ലെ ബെ​ൽ​ത്ത​ങ്ങാ​ടി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ബ​സ് അ​ന​ന്ത​പു​ർ മും​ബാ​ലു​വി​ലാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട​ത്. മ​ഴ​യി​ൽ റോ​ഡി​ൽ വ​ഴു​ക്കു​ണ്ടാ​യ​താ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട​കാ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ക​രു​തു​ന്നു.

    പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ സാ​ഗ​ര, അ​ന​ന്ത​പു​ർ, ശി​വ​മൊ​ഗ്ഗ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​ക​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:BusShivamogga
    News Summary - Bus overturns in Shivamogga, 20 injured
