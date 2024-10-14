Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightബ​സ് പു​ഴ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Oct 2024 3:37 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Oct 2024 3:37 AM GMT

    ബ​സ് പു​ഴ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബ​സ് പു​ഴ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പു​ഴ​യി​ൽ വീ​ണ ബ​സ്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു -മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ദേ​ശീ​യ പാ​ത​യി​ൽ ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ അ​ഡ്ഡ​ഹോ​ള​യി​ൽ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ബ​സ് പു​ഴ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് വീ​ണ് ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് കു​ക്കെ സു​ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ണ്യ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ബ​സി​ന്റെ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ വി. ​ഭ​ര​താ​ണ് (28) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രെ ഇ​റ​ക്കി​യ ശേ​ഷം സ​ഹ ഡ്രൈ​വ​റാ​യ ഭ​ര​ത് ബ​സ് നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ടാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം വി​ട്ട് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsBus Fell Into River
    News Summary - bus fell in to river
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick