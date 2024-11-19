Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightബസ് ഡ്രൈവർ മരിച്ച...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Nov 2024 2:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Nov 2024 2:25 AM GMT

    ബസ് ഡ്രൈവർ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Bus driver
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ്രസാദ്

    മംഗളൂരു: ഉഡുപ്പി ജില്ലയിലെ കൊഡവൂർ പാലക്കട്ടെയിൽ സിറ്റി ബസ് ഡ്രൈവറുടെ മൃതദേഹം ദുരൂഹ സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. എ.എൻ. പ്രസാദാണ് (40) മരിച്ചത്. മൽപെ പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bus driverObit news
    News Summary - bus driver died
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick