    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Oct 2024 3:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Oct 2024 3:45 AM GMT

    ബ​സ് ക​ണ്ട​ക്ട​ർ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    Rajesh
    രാ​ജേ​ഷ്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സ്വാ​കാ​ര്യ ബ​സ് ഡ്രൈ​വ​റെ മ​ർ​ദ​ന​മേ​റ്റ് മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു-​വി​ട്ട​ൽ റൂ​ട്ടി​ലോ​ടു​ന്ന ബ​സി​ലെ കെ. ​രാ​ജേ​ഷാ​ണ് (30) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഹാ​മി​ൽ​ട്ട​ൺ സ​ർ​ക്കി​ളി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ദി​ര കാ​ന്റീ​ൻ പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്താ​ണ് ജ​ഡം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:bus conductorFound DeadBengaluru News
    News Summary - Bus conductor killed
