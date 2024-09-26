Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Sep 2024 2:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Sep 2024 2:11 AM GMT

    ചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ബ​സ​പ​ക​ടം; 30 വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    accident
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ബ​സ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ 30 വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. താ​രി​ക്ക​രെ ബ​വി​ക​രെ​ക്ക് സ​മീ​പം ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം.

    പാ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച മ​റ്റൊ​രു വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ബ​സ് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ താ​രീ​ക​രെ ഗ​വ. ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ല​ക്ക​വ​ള്ളി പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:ChikkamagaluruInjuryAccident
    News Summary - Bus Accident at Chikkamagaluru; 30 students injured
