Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഗു​ണ്ട​ൽ​പേ​ട്ടി​ൽ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Sep 2024 3:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Sep 2024 3:00 AM GMT

    ഗു​ണ്ട​ൽ​പേ​ട്ടി​ൽ ബ​സ​പ​ക​ടം; 13 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    accident
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഗു​ണ്ട​ൽ​പേ​ട്ടി​ൽ ബ​സ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം​വി​ട്ട് റോ​ഡി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​ത്തെ കു​ഴി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ​തി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഗു​ണ്ട​ൽ​പേ​ട്ടി​ൽ ബ​സ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം​വി​ട്ട് കു​ഴി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ​തി​ച്ച് 13 യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്. കു​ന്ദ​ക​രെ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് യെ​രി​യൂ​ർ വ​ഴി ഗു​ണ്ട​ൽ​പേ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ആ​ർ.​ടി.​സി​യു​ടെ ബ​സാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട​ത്. സ്റ്റി​യ​റി​ങ് റോ​ഡ് പൊ​ട്ടി​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രി​ൽ നാ​ലു​പേ​രു​ടെ നി​ല ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​ണ്. ഇ​വ​രെ ആ​ദ്യം ഗു​ണ്ട​ൽ​പേ​ട്ട് ഗ​വ. ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലും പി​ന്നീ​ട് ചാ​മ​രാ​ജ് ന​ഗ​ർ ജി​ല്ല ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലും പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഗു​ണ്ട​ൽ​പേ​ട്ട് പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:bus accidentGundlupete
    News Summary - Bus Accident
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick