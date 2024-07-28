Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 28 July 2024 2:18 AM GMT
    ബൃ​ന്ദാ​വ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്യാ​ന വി​ക​സ​നം; 2663 കോ​ടി​യു​ടെ പൊ​തു-​സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്തം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബൃ​ന്ദാ​വ​ന്‍ ഉ​ദ്യാ​നം 2663 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ ചെ​ല​വി​ൽ പൊ​തു-​സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്ത​ത്തോ​ടെ ഫാ​ന്റ​സി പാ​ര്‍ക്കാ​യി വി​ക​സി​പ്പി​ക്കും. കാ​വേ​രി ന​ദി​യി​ലെ കെ.​ആ​ര്‍.​എ​സ് അ​ണ​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി 198 ഏ​ക്ക​റി​ലാ​ണ് ഈ ​ഉ​ദ്യാ​നം സ്ഥി​തി​ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത്. കൂ​ടു​ത​ല്‍ ജ​ല വി​നോ​ദ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍, ബോ​ട്ടി​ങ്, കാ​വേ​രി​ക്ക​ര​യി​ലെ ന​ട​പ്പാ​ത, ആം​ഫി തി​യ​റ്റ​ര്‍, ബൊ​ട്ടാ​ണി​ക്ക​ല്‍ ഗാ​ര്‍ഡ​ന്‍, ലേ​സ​ര്‍ ഫൗ​ണ്ട​ന്‍ ദീ​പാ​ല​ങ്കാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ള്‍, ഹെ​ലി​പ്പാ​ഡ്, പാ​ര്‍ക്കി​ങ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ ഉ​ള്‍പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യാ​കും ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsBrindavan Garden
