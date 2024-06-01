Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Jun 2024 2:06 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Jun 2024 2:06 AM GMT

    കൈ​ക്കൂ​ലി: ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    പ്രതികൾ
    പ്രതികൾ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ഉ​പ്പൂ​ർ പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത് ഡെ​വ​ല​പ്മെ​ന്റ് ഓ​ഫി​സ​ർ (സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി) ഇ​നാ​യ​ത്തു​ല്ല ബെ​യ്ഗ്, ബി​ൽ ക​ല​ക്ട​ർ സ​ഞ്ജ​യ എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ കൈ​ക്കൂ​ലി വാ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ര​വി ഡി. ​ലി​മ എ​ന്ന​യാ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 13,300 രൂ​പ​യാ​ണ് കൈ​പ്പ​റ്റി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:Crime NewsBriberyBengaluru News
    News Summary - Bribery- Two people are under arrest
