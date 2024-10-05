Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Oct 2024 2:33 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Oct 2024 2:33 AM GMT

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ കോ​ള​ജു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ബോം​ബ് ഭീ​ഷ​ണി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ കോ​ള​ജു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഇ-​മെ​യി​ൽ വ​ഴി ബോം​ബ് ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​യെ​ന്ന് പ​രാ​തി. കോ​ള​ജു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബോം​ബ് സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ഭീ​ഷ​ണി. ബി.​എം.​എ​സ്‌.​സി.​ഇ കോ​ള​ജ്, എം.​എ​സ് രാ​മ​യ്യ കോ​ള​ജ്, ബി.​ഐ.​ടി കോ​ള​ജ് എ​ന്നീ കോ​ള​ജു​ക​ളി​ലാ​ണ് ഭീ​ഷ​ണി സ​ന്ദേ​ശം എ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. പൊ​ലീ​സും ബോം​ബ് സ്ക്വാ​ഡു​മെ​ത്തി വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളെ ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ച്ച് അ​രി​ച്ചു പെ​റു​ക്കി​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും ബോം​ബ് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​നാ​യി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:bomb threatBengaluru Newscolleges
    News Summary - Bomb threat to colleges in Bangaluru
