Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightതും​ഗ​ഭ​ദ്ര ന​ദി​യി​ൽ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Oct 2024 2:19 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Oct 2024 2:19 AM GMT

    തും​ഗ​ഭ​ദ്ര ന​ദി​യി​ൽ ചാ​ടി​യ യു​വാ​വി​ന്റെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    തും​ഗ​ഭ​ദ്ര ന​ദി​യി​ൽ ചാ​ടി​യ യു​വാ​വി​ന്റെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: തും​ഗ​ഭ​ദ്ര ന​ദി​യി​ൽ ചാ​ടി​യ യു​വാ​വി​ന്റെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ന​ദി​ക്ക​ര​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. വി​ജ​യ​ന​ഗ​ര ഹു​വി​ന ഹ​ദ​ഗ​ളി​യി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ഗ​ദ​ക് മു​ന്ദ​റ​ഗി മു​ര​ടി ത​ണ്ട സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദി​നേ​ശാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തെ​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. ഇ​യാ​ൾ ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ ശ്ര​മ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ന​ദി​യി​ൽ ചാ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ക​ട​ബാ​ധ്യ​ത​യെ​തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് യു​വാ​വ് ക​ടും​കൈ ചെ​യ്ത​തെ​ന്നാ​ണ് വി​വ​രം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsDead Body FoundTungabhadra river
    News Summary - Body of youth found after jumping into Tungabhadra river
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick