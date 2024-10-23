Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 23 Oct 2024 2:19 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 23 Oct 2024 2:19 AM GMT
തുംഗഭദ്ര നദിയിൽ ചാടിയ യുവാവിന്റെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെടുത്തുtext_fields
News Summary - Body of youth found after jumping into Tungabhadra river
ബംഗളൂരു: തുംഗഭദ്ര നദിയിൽ ചാടിയ യുവാവിന്റെ മൃതദേഹം ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച നദിക്കരയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. വിജയനഗര ഹുവിന ഹദഗളിയിലാണ് സംഭവം. ഗദക് മുന്ദറഗി മുരടി തണ്ട സ്വദേശി ദിനേശാണ് മരണപ്പെട്ടതെന്ന് കണ്ടെത്തി. ഇയാൾ ആത്മഹത്യ ശ്രമത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി നദിയിൽ ചാടുകയായിരുന്നു. കടബാധ്യതയെതുടർന്നാണ് യുവാവ് കടുംകൈ ചെയ്തതെന്നാണ് വിവരം.
