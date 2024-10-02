Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Oct 2024 2:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Oct 2024 2:30 AM GMT

    കാ​ണാ​താ​യ യു​വാ​വി​ന്റെ ജ​ഡം പു​ഴ​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി

    Sumith
    സു​മി​ത്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഫ​ൽ​ഗു​നി പു​ഴ​യി​ൽ നീ​ന്തു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ഒ​ഴു​ക്കി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട് കാ​ണാ​താ​യ യു​വാ​വി​ന്റെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു കൊ​ട്ടാ​ര ചൗ​ക്കി​യി​ലെ സു​മി​താ​ണ് (20) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.സു​മി​തി​നെ​യും സു​ഹൃ​ത്ത് അ​നീ​ഷി​നെ​യും ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ് കാ​ണാ​താ​യ​ത്. സു​മി​തി​ന്റെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsriverDead Body Found
    News Summary - Body of missing youth found in river
