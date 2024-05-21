Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 21 May 2024 3:56 AM GMT
    date_range 21 May 2024 3:56 AM GMT

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രുവിൽ ബോ​ട്ട് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ടു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രുവിൽ ബോ​ട്ട് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ടു
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ൽ​പെ​യി​ൽ ആ​ഴ​ക്ക​ട​ൽ മ​ത്സ്യ​ബ​ന്ധ​നം ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ബോ​ട്ട് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ടു. ഗോ​പാ​ല സു​വ​ർ​ണ​യു​ടെ ഉ​ട​മ​സ്ഥ​ത​യി​ലു​ള്ള മാ​ല​തി ദേ​വി 11 ബോ​ട്ടാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട​ത്. ബോ​ട്ടി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ത​ണ്ടേ​ല സു​രേ​ഷ് കു​ന്ത​ർ, ക​ലാ​സി​സ് ശ​ങ്ക​ർ കു​ന്ത​ർ, ശ​ങ്ക​ര പൂ​ജാ​രി, യോ​ഗേ​ന്ദ്ര, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഘ​നി ഷെ​യ്ഖ് എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ മ​റ്റു ബോ​ട്ടു​ക​ളി​ലെ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:MangaloreAccidentBoat
    News Summary - Boat accident in Mangalore
