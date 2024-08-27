Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightസ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Aug 2024 2:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Aug 2024 2:10 AM GMT

    സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഓ​ഫി​സു​ക​ളു​ടെ ബോ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ൾ ക​ന്ന​ട​യി​ൽ പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഓ​ഫി​സു​ക​ളു​ടെ ബോ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ൾ ക​ന്ന​ട​യി​ൽ പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കും
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ന്ന​ട ഭ​ര​ണ ഭാ​ഷ​യാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ലെ എ​ല്ലാ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ വ​കു​പ്പു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ബോ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ൾ, കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ൾ, അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ടെ​യും ഓ​ഫി​സു​ക​ളു​ടെ ബോ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ളും നെ​യിം​പ്ലേ​റ്റു​ക​ളും ക​ന്ന​ട​യി​ലാ​ക്കാ​ൻ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വ് പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ചു.

    2024 ലെ ​ക​ന്ന​ട ലാം​ഗ്വേ​ജ് കോം​പ്രി​ഹെ​ൻ​സി​വ് ഡെ​വ​ല​പ്മെ​ന്റ് ആ​ക്ടി​ലെ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് ചീ​ഫ് ​സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ശാ​ലി​നി ര​ജ​നീ​ഷ് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം പ്ര​സ്തു​ത ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വ് പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ച​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newsgovernment officesKannada Boards
    News Summary - Boards of government offices to be displayed in Kannada
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick