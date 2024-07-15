Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    ബി.​എം.​ടി.​സി​യു​ടെ പു​തി​യ മെ​ട്രോ ഫീ​ഡ​ർ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ഇ​ന്നു​മു​ത​ൽ

    Metro feeder service
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബി.​എം.​ടി.​സി​യു​ടെ പു​തി​യ മെ​ട്രോ ഫീ​ഡ​ര്‍ സ​ര്‍വി​സ് തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. എം.​എ​ഫ്-43 ന​മ്പ​ർ കോ​ന​ന​കു​ണ്ഡെ ക്രോ​സി​ല്‍ നി​ന്ന് ഉ​ത്ത​ര​ഹ​ള്ളി, ഇ​ന്‍ഡോ-​അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ന്‍ ഹൈ​ബ്രി​ഡ് ഫാം ​ക്രോ​സ്, ക​രി​യ​ന​പാ​ള​യ, ര​ഘു​വ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി ക്രോ​സ് കോ​ന​ന​കു​ണ്ഡെ​യി​ല്‍ തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തു​ന്ന ത​ര​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് സ​ര്‍വി​സ് ക്ര​മീ​ക​രി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:BMTCMetro feeder service
    News Summary - BMTC's new metro Feeder service From now on
