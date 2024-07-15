Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 15 July 2024 1:58 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 15 July 2024 1:58 AM GMT
ബി.എം.ടി.സിയുടെ പുതിയ മെട്രോ ഫീഡർ സർവിസ് ഇന്നുമുതൽtext_fields
ബംഗളൂരു: ബി.എം.ടി.സിയുടെ പുതിയ മെട്രോ ഫീഡര് സര്വിസ് തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ആരംഭിക്കുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. എം.എഫ്-43 നമ്പർ കോനനകുണ്ഡെ ക്രോസില് നിന്ന് ഉത്തരഹള്ളി, ഇന്ഡോ-അമേരിക്കന് ഹൈബ്രിഡ് ഫാം ക്രോസ്, കരിയനപാളയ, രഘുവനഹള്ളി ക്രോസ് കോനനകുണ്ഡെയില് തിരിച്ചെത്തുന്ന തരത്തിലാണ് സര്വിസ് ക്രമീകരിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.
