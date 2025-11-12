Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 12 Nov 2025 11:58 AM IST
    date_range 12 Nov 2025 11:58 AM IST

    ബി.എം.ടി.സി ക്ഷേത്ര ദര്‍ശന പാക്കേജ്

    ബംഗളൂരു: ബംഗളൂരു മെട്രോ പൊളിറ്റന്‍ ട്രാന്‍സ്പോര്‍ട്ട് കോര്‍പറേഷന്‍(ബി.എം.ടി.സി) ക്ഷേത്ര ദര്‍ശന പാക്കേജ് ആരംഭിച്ചു. അവധി ദിവസങ്ങളിലും വാരാന്ത്യത്തിലുമാണ് യാത്രകള്‍. കെമ്പഗൗഡ ബസ് സ്റ്റാന്‍ഡില്‍ നിന്ന് രാവിലെ 8.30ന് ആരംഭിച്ച് വൈകീട്ട് 7.45 ന് തിരിച്ചെത്തും. ടിക്കറ്റ് നിരക്ക് കുട്ടികള്‍ക്ക് 400 രൂപ, മുതിര്‍ന്നവര്‍ക്ക് 550 രൂപ. www.mybmtc.com, www.ksrtc.inഎന്നീ വെബ്സൈറ്റുകള്‍ മുഖേന ടിക്കറ്റ് ബുക്ക് ചെയ്യാം.

