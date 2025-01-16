Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    16 Jan 2025 7:21 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Jan 2025 7:21 AM IST

    ബി.​എം.​ടി.​സി ആ​പ് ജ​നു​വ​രി 30 വ​രെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കി​ല്ല

    ബി.​എം.​ടി.​സി ആ​പ് ജ​നു​വ​രി 30 വ​രെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കി​ല്ല
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സാ​​​ങ്കേ​തി​ക കാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ൽ ജ​നു​വ​രി 30 വ​രെ ബി.​എം.​ടി.​സി ആ​പ്പി​ന്റെ സേ​വ​നം ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​വി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ മെ​ച്ച​പ്പെ​ട്ട സേ​വ​നം ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് ഡേ​റ്റ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലേ​ക്ക് (കെ.​എ​സ്.​ഡി.​സി) ആ​പ് മാ​റ്റു​ന്ന​തി​​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം. ര​ണ്ടാ​ഴ്ച​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ലൈ​വ് ബ​സ് ട്രാ​ക്കി​ങ്, ഫെ​യ​ർ കാ​ൽ​കു​ലേ​റ്റ​ർ, ടൈം ​ടേ​ബ്ൾ അ​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ല​ഭി​ക്കി​ല്ല.

    BMTC app
