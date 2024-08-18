Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 18 Aug 2024 4:08 AM GMT
    date_range 18 Aug 2024 4:08 AM GMT

    ബി.​എം.​സി.​എ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    BMCA
    ബി.​എം.​സി.​എ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഡോ. ​ദേ​വ​സ്യ കു​ര്യ​ൻ ദേ​ശീ​യ പ​താ​ക​യു​യ​ർ​ത്തു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ മ​ല​യാ​ളി കാ​ത്ത​ലി​ക് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (ബി.​എം.​സി.​എ) സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. രാ​വി​ലെ 7.30ന് ​ദൊം​ലൂ​രി​ലെ ഓ​ഫി​സ് പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്ത് ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഡോ. ​ദേ​വ​സ്യ കു​ര്യ​ൻ ദേ​ശീ​യ പ​താ​ക​യു​യ​ർ​ത്തി. ടോ​ണി വി​ൻ​സ​ന്റ്, ജോ​സ് ജെ​യിം​സ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Independence Day celebrationsBMCA
