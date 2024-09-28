Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Sep 2024 3:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Sep 2024 3:13 AM GMT

    ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് ര​ണ്ടി​ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് ര​ണ്ടി​ന്
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എ.​ഐ.​കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി-​എ​സ്.​ടി.​സി.​എ​ച്ച് മൈ​സൂ​രു​വി​ന്റെ​യും ല​യ​ൺ​സ് ബ്ല​ഡ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ ജീ​വ​ൻ​ധാ​ര​യു​ടെ​യും ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ ര​ണ്ടി​ന് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പും വ​ള​ണ്ടി​യേ​ഴ്സ് മീ​റ്റും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും.

    മൈ​സൂ​രു ബ​ന്നി​മ​ണ്ഡ​പ് എ.​ഐ.​കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ 9.30 മു​ത​ൽ ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 1.30 വ​രെ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി ഡോ. ​ര​ഘു​വീ​ർ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും. ഡോ.​എം.​എ. അ​മീ​റ​ലി, വി.​വി. പ്രി​ൻ​സ്, ഹ​നീ​ഫ് ബാ​ങ്കി​ൽ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ പ​​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്: 9483601000.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Blood Donation CampVolunteers meeting
    News Summary - Blood donation camp
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick