Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Nov 2025 9:44 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Nov 2025 9:44 AM IST

    ബ്ല​ഡ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് മാ​രോ ട്രാ​ൻ​സ് പ്ലാ​ൻ​റ് കേ​ന്ദ്രം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    ബ്ല​ഡ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് മാ​രോ ട്രാ​ൻ​സ് പ്ലാ​ൻ​റ് കേ​ന്ദ്രം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബ​ന്നാ​ർ​ഘ​ട്ട റോ​ഡി​ലെ അ​പ്പോ​ളോ കാ​ൻ​സ​ർ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ (എ.​സി.​സി) അ​പ്പോ​ളോ സെ​ല്ലു​ലാ​ർ തെ​റ​പ്പി ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ബ്ല​ഡ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് മാ​രോ ട്രാ​ൻ​സ് പ്ലാ​ൻ​റ് കേ​ന്ദ്രം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    ഡോ. ​നീ​മ ഭ​ട്ട്, പ്ര​ഫ. ഡോ. ​വി​ജ​യ് അ​ഗ​ർ​വാ​ൾ, പ്ര​ഫ. ഡോ. ​എ​സ്. വി​ശ്വ​നാ​ഥ്, ഡോ. ​പൂ​നം മൗ​ര്യ, ഡോ. ​ആ​ദി​ത്യ മു​ര​ളി, അ​പ്പോ​ളോ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ൽ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക മേ​ഖ​ല സി.​ഇ.​ഒ അ​ക്ഷ​യ് ഒ​ലെ​റ്റി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Bangalore News
    News Summary - Blood and Marrow Transplant Center launched in bangalore
