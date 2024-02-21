Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സ്കൂ​ൾ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Feb 2024 4:19 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Feb 2024 4:19 AM GMT

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സ്കൂ​ൾ പ്ര​ശ്ന​ത്തി​ൽ ബി.​ജെ.​പി എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക് മു​ൻ​കൂ​ർ ജാ​മ്യം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സ്കൂ​ൾ പ്ര​ശ്ന​ത്തി​ൽ ബി.​ജെ.​പി എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക് മു​ൻ​കൂ​ർ ജാ​മ്യം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    വേദവ്യാസ് കാമത്ത്, ഭരത് ഷെട്ടി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സെ​ന്റ് ജെ​റോ​സ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ സാ​മു​ദാ​യി​ക സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷം സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ചെ​ന്ന കേ​സി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് ബി.​ജെ.​പി എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക് മു​ൻ​കൂ​ർ ജാ​മ്യം. വേ​ദ​വ്യാ​സ് കാ​മ​ത്ത്, ഡോ.​വൈ. ഭ​ര​ത് ഷെ​ട്ടി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്കാ​ണ് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക കോ​ട​തി ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ജാ​മ്യം അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ച​ത്.മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു പാ​ണ്ഡേ​ശ്വ​രം പൊ​ലീ​സാ​ണ് ഇ​രു​വ​ർ​ക്കു​മെ​തി​രെ കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Advance bailBJPMangalore school issue
    News Summary - BJP to MLAs on Mangalore school issue Advance bail
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X