Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightബി.​ജെ.​പി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 30 April 2024 3:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 April 2024 3:57 AM GMT

    ബി.​ജെ.​പി എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യു​ടെ കാ​ർ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    car
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ബൈ​ര​തി ബ​സ​വ​രാ​ജ് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യു​ടെ കാ​ർ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ

    നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബി.​ജെ.​പി എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യും മു​ൻ മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ ബൈ​ര​തി ബ​സ​വ​രാ​ജ് ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​ന്ന കാ​ർ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ച​ര​യോ​ടെ ഹു​ന​സ​ഗി ക​മ​ണ്ട​ഗി ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം വി​ട്ട് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു. ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ സ​തീ​ഷ്, ഗ​ൺ​മാ​ൻ ച​ന്ദ്ര​ശേ​ഖ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളോ​ടെ ഗ​വ.​ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് മ​റ്റൊ​രു കാ​റി​ൽ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച​തി​നാ​ൽ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യെ അ​പ​ക​ടം ബാ​ധി​ച്ചി​ല്ല.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsAccident
    News Summary - BJP MLA's car overturned
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X