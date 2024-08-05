Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
5 Aug 2024
5 Aug 2024
ബി.ജെ.പി- ജെ.ഡി-എസ് പദയാത്രtext_fields
News Summary - BJP-JD-S Hiking
ബംഗളൂരു: മൈസൂരു വികസന അതോറിറ്റി (മുഡ) ഭൂമി കൈമാറ്റത്തിൽ ആരോപണ വിധേയനായ കർണാടക മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി സിദ്ധരാമയ്യ രാജിവെക്കണമെന്നാവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് ബി.ജെ.പി -ജെ.ഡി-എസ് സംയുക്ത പദയാത്ര ഈ മാസം 10ന് മൈസൂരുവിൽ സമാപിക്കും. മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ ഭാര്യ പാർവതിക്ക് മുഡ മുഖേന അനധികൃതമായി ഭൂമി കൈമാറ്റം ചെയ്തെന്നാണ് പ്രതിപക്ഷ ആരോപണം. കേന്ദ്ര മന്ത്രിയും ജെ.ഡി-എസ് സംസ്ഥാന അധ്യക്ഷനുമായ എച്ച്.ഡി. കുമാര സ്വാമി യാത്ര ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു.
