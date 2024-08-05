Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightബി.​ജെ.​പി-...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Aug 2024 2:59 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Aug 2024 2:59 AM GMT

    ബി.​ജെ.​പി- ജെ.​ഡി-​എ​സ് പ​ദ​യാ​ത്ര

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Protest
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ രാ​ജി​വെ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷ പ​ദ​യാ​ത്ര ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ചെ​ണ്ട കൊ​ട്ടി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തപ്പോൾ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മൈ​സൂ​രു വി​ക​സ​ന അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (മു​ഡ) ഭൂ​മി കൈ​മാ​റ്റ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​രോ​പ​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​നാ​യ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ രാ​ജി​വെ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ബി.​ജെ.​പി -ജെ.​ഡി-​എ​സ് സം​യു​ക്ത പ​ദ​യാ​ത്ര ഈ ​മാ​സം 10ന് ​മൈ​സൂ​രു​വി​ൽ സ​മാ​പി​ക്കു​ം. മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ര്യ പാ​ർ​വ​തി​ക്ക് മു​ഡ മു​ഖേ​ന അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി ഭൂ​മി കൈ​മാ​റ്റം ചെ​യ്തെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷ ആ​രോ​പ​ണം. കേ​ന്ദ്ര മ​ന്ത്രി​യും ജെ.​ഡി-​എ​സ് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​നു​മാ​യ എ​ച്ച്.​ഡി. കു​മാ​ര സ്വാ​മി യാ​ത്ര ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:hikingBJP-JD-S
    News Summary - BJP-JD-S Hiking
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick