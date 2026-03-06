Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    6 March 2026 8:01 AM IST
    Updated On
    6 March 2026 8:01 AM IST

    ബി.​ജെ.​പി ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല വ​ക്താ​വ് സ​തീ​ഷ് എം. ​പ്ര​ഭു അന്തരിച്ചു

    ബി.​ജെ.​പി ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല വ​ക്താ​വ് സ​തീ​ഷ് എം. ​പ്ര​ഭു അന്തരിച്ചു
    സ​തീ​ഷ് എം ​പ്ര​ഭു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബി.​ജെ.​പി ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല വ​ക്താ​വ് സ​തീ​ഷ് എം. ​പ്ര​ഭു (60) നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. സം​ഘ​നി​കേ​ത​നി​ന​ടു​ത്തു​ള്ള വ​സ​തി​യി​ൽ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ത​ല​ച്ചോ​റി​ൽ ര​ക്ത​സ്രാ​ത്തെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    ര​ഥ​ബീ​ഡി ശ്രീ ​വെ​ങ്ക​ട​ര​മ​ണ ക്ഷേ​ത്രം മോ​ക്തേ​സ​ർ, മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സി​റ്റി സൗ​ത് മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം മു​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്, സ​ർ​വ​ജ​നി​ക ഗ​ണേ​ശോ​ത്സ​വ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി (സം​ഘ​നി​കേ​ത​ൻ) വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്, യു​വ​മോ​ർ​ച്ച​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി എ​ന്നീ നി​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ സേ​വ​ന​മ​നു​ഷ്ഠി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:metropasses awaydakshina kannadaBJP
