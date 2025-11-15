Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    15 Nov 2025 10:13 AM IST
    15 Nov 2025 10:13 AM IST

    ബി​ഹാ​ർ വി​ജ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ബി.​ജെ.​പി ആ​ഘോ​ഷം

    ബി​ഹാ​ർ വി​ജ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ബി.​ജെ.​പി ആ​ഘോ​ഷം
    ബി.​ജെ.​പി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മ​ന്ത്രി ശോ​ഭ ക​ര​ന്ത്‍ല​ജെ​ക്കും വേ​ദ​വ്യാ​സ് കാ​മ​ത്ത് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​ക്കും മ​ധു​രം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബി​ഹാ​റി​ലെ എ​ൻ.​ഡി.​എ വി​ജ​യം മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ ബി.​ജെ.​പി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ പി.​വി.​എ​സ് സ​ർ​ക്കി​ളി​ലെ ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല ഓ​ഫി​സി​ന് മു​ന്നി​ൽ ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മ​ന്ത്രി ശോ​ഭ ക​ര​ന്ത്‍ല​ജെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ വേ​ദ​വ്യാ​സ് കാ​മ​ത്ത്, മു​ൻ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ ഗ​ണേ​ഷ് കാ​ർ​ണി​ക് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Girl in a jacket

    Bihar electionBangalore News
