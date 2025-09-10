Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightടാ​ങ്ക​റു​മാ​യി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Sept 2025 9:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Sept 2025 9:55 AM IST

    ടാ​ങ്ക​റു​മാ​യി കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്രി​ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ടാ​ങ്ക​റു​മാ​യി കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്രി​ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സു​രേ​ഷ്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​ദ്യാ​വ​ർ ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത 66 ലെ ​ബാ​ലൈ​പാ​ഡ ജം​ഗ്ഷ​ന് സ​മീ​പം ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ടാ​ങ്ക​റും മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്കി​ളും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് യു​വാ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്രി​ക​ൻ ബ്ര​ഹ്മാ​വ​ർ താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ ഉ​പ്പി​ന​കോ​ട്ട് സു​രേ​ഷാ​ണ് (43) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ബ്ര​ഹ്മാ​വ​റി​ൽ വ​ർ​ക്ക്ഷോ​പ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന​യാ​ളാ​ണ്. ഉ​ദ്യാ​വാ​റി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന സു​രേ​ഷി​ന്റെ ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽ കാ​ട്പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ഉ​ടു​പ്പി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ലോ​റി ഇ​ടി​ക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ത​ല​ക്ക് ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യി പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ഭാ​ര്യ​യും ര​ണ്ടു മ​ക്ക​ളു​മു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Accident NewsBangalore NewsObituary
    News Summary - Biker died in bike collided with tanker lorry
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X