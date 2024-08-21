Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    21 Aug 2024 1:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Aug 2024 1:56 AM GMT

    കാ​ട്ടു​പന്നി​യു​ടെ കു​ത്തേ​റ്റ് ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്രി​ക​ന് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ ധ​നു​ഷ് 

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പു​ത്തൂ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ലെ അ​രി​യ​ടു​ക്ക കൗ​ഡി​ച​രു​വി​ൽ കാ​ട്ടു​പ​ന്നി​യു​ടെ കു​ത്തേ​റ്റ് ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്രി​ക​ന് ഗു​രു​ത​ര പ​രി​ക്ക്. കു​റ​ഞ്ച മ​ന്ന​പ്പു​വി​ലെ കെ. ​ധ​നു​ഷാ​ണ് (30) കാ​ട്ടു​പ​ന്നി​യു​ടെ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ന് ഇ​ര​യാ​യ​ത്. കു​മ്പ്ര​യി​ൽ പെ​ട്രോ​ൾ പ​മ്പ് മാ​നേ​ജ​റാ​യ യു​വാ​വ് ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ ജോ​ലി സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തേ​ക്ക് പോ​ക​വേ പൊ​ടു​ന്ന​നെ റോ​ഡി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഇ​റ​ങ്ങി​യ കാ​ട്ടു​പ​ന്നി​യെ ക​ണ്ട് ഒ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു​മാ​റു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ബൈ​ക്ക് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഈ ​സ​മ​യ​മാ​ണ് ആ​ക്ര​മി​ച്ച​ത്. ദേ​ഹ​മാ​സ​ക​ലം പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു.

