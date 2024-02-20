Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    20 Feb 2024 2:20 AM GMT
    20 Feb 2024 2:21 AM GMT

    ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽ ലോ​റി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ബാ​ങ്ക് മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽ ലോ​റി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ബാ​ങ്ക് മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    രാ​ഹു​ൽ ബാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത 66ൽ ​ആ​റാ​ട്ട് ബ​സ് സ്റ്റാ​ൻ​ഡ് പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്ത് ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽ ലോ​റി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ബാ​ങ്ക് മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ക​ന​റാ ബാ​ങ്ക് മ​റ​വ​ന്തെ ശാ​ഖ മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ രാ​ഹു​ൽ ബാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ റാ​ണ​ക​മ്പെ​യാ​ണ്(41) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ജോ​ലി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​കു​മ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം.

