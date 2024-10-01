Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    1 Oct 2024 2:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    1 Oct 2024 2:10 AM GMT

    ബൈ​ക്ക് ലോ​റി​യി​ലി​ടി​ച്ച് യു​വാ​വി​നും മൂ​ന്ന് മ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കും ദാ​രു​ണാ​ന്ത്യം

    ബൈ​ക്ക് ലോ​റി​യി​ലി​ടി​ച്ച് യു​വാ​വി​നും മൂ​ന്ന് മ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കും ദാ​രു​ണാ​ന്ത്യം
    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ മീ​നാ​ക്ഷി​യും മ​രി​ച്ച ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വും മ​ക്ക​ളും

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കാ​ർ​ക്ക​ള പ​ജി​ഗു​ഡ്ഡ​യി​ൽ ലോ​റി​യി​ലി​ടി​ച്ച് ബൈ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രാ​യ നാ​ലു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    ത​ദ്ദേ​ശീ​യ​രാ​യ സു​രേ​ഷ് ആ​ചാ​ര്യ (35), മ​ക്ക​ൾ സു​മി​ക്ഷ (ഏ​ഴ്), സു​മി​ത (അ​ഞ്ച്), സു​ശാ​ന്ത് (ര​ണ്ട്) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. സു​രേ​ഷി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ര്യ മീ​നാ​ക്ഷി​യെ (32) ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. കാ​റി​നെ മ​റി​ക​ട​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ബൈ​ക്ക് എ​തി​രെ​വ​ന്ന ലോ​റി​യി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ച്ചാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട​ം.

