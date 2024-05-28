Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 28 May 2024 2:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 May 2024 2:29 AM GMT

    ബൈ​ക്കും ബ​സും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    Bike-bus collision
    ച​ന്ദു, സ​മീ​ർ അ​ഹ്മ​ദ്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ല​ബു​റ​ഗി​യി​ൽ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച ബ​സും ബൈ​ക്കും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് മൂ​ന്ന് യു​വാ​ക്ക​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. എ. ​സ​മീ​ർ അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് (31), സി.​എ​ൻ. ച​ന്ദു (29), കെ. ​കൗ​ഷി​ക് (30) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.ക​മ​ൽ​പൂ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​മാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:AccidentBike-bus collision
    News Summary - Bike-bus collision
