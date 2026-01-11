Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    11 Jan 2026 7:12 AM IST
    Updated On
    11 Jan 2026 7:12 AM IST

    ബൈക്ക് അപകടം: യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു

    ബൈക്ക് അപകടം: യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു
    മംഗളൂരു: ഉഡുപ്പിയിൽനിന്ന് മണിപ്പാലിലേക്ക് വരുകയായിരുന്ന ബൈക്ക് യാത്രക്കാരൻ ലക്ഷ്മിന്ദ്ര നഗറിലെ സുധ ഫർണിച്ചറിന് സമീപം ശനിയാഴ്ചയുണ്ടായ റോഡപകടത്തിൽ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു. ഇന്ദിരാനഗറിലെ ബുദ്നാറിൽ താമസിക്കുന്ന പ്രവീൺ ഷെട്ടിയാണ് (36) മരിച്ചത്. ഒന്നര വർഷം മുമ്പാണ് പ്രവീൺ വിവാഹിതനായത്.

