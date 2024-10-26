Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Oct 2024 2:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Oct 2024 2:52 AM GMT

    ബൈ​ക്ക​പ​ക​ടം: പു​ന​ലൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ബൈ​ക്ക​പ​ക​ടം: പു​ന​ലൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മ​രി​ച്ചു
    രോ​ഹ​ൻ ജ​യ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു മാ​റ​ത്ത​ഹ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ ബൈ​ക്ക് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പു​ന​ലൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ യു​വാ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. പു​ന​ലൂ​ർ നെ​ല്ലി​പ്പ​ള്ളി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സോ​ണി​യ​യു​ടെ​യും രാ​മ​മൂ​ർ​ത്തി ന​ഗ​ർ ദൊ​ഡ്ഡ ബ​ന​സ​വാ​ടി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജ​യ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ന്റെ​യും മ​ക​നാ​യ രോ​ഹ​ൻ ജ​യ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ (21) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ദി​വ​സം പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ 3.30നാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം സി.​വി. രാ​മ​ൻ ന​ഗ​ർ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി മോ​ർ​ച്ച​റി​യി​ൽ. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: ഡാ​മി​യ​ൻ, ഷാ​ന​ൻ, ആ​ഷി​ക, ഡാ​ര​ൻ.

    TAGS:DeathMetro News
