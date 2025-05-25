Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    date_range 25 May 2025 9:17 AM IST
    ബൈ​ക്ക് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഒ​രു മ​ര​ണം

    ബൈ​ക്ക് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഒ​രു മ​ര​ണം
    മ​നോ​ജ്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത 66ൽ ​കോ​ല്യ​ക്ക് സ​മീ​പം ബൈ​ക്ക് തെ​ന്നി​മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. സോ​മേ​ശ്വ​ര ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ പി​ലാ​രു അം​ബി​സാ​ദി​യി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രീ​ഷ്യ​ൻ കെ. ​മ​നോ​ജ് ഗാ​ട്ടി​യാ​ണ് (54) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    കൊ​ടേ​ക്ക​റി​ലെ കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ന​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന മ​നോ​ജി​ന്റെ ബൈ​ക്ക് റോ​ഡി​ലേ​ക്ക് തെ​റി​ച്ചു​വീ​ണു. ഗു​രു​ത​ര പ​രി​ക്കോ​ടെ നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ ഉ​ട​ൻ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ ദേ​ർ​ള​ക്ക​ട്ടെ​യി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bangalore NewsObituary
    News Summary - Bike accident death
