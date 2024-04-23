Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    23 April 2024 3:36 AM GMT
    23 April 2024 3:36 AM GMT

    ചാ​മ​രാ​ജ് ന​​ഗ​റി​ൽ വ​ൻ കാ​ട്ടു​തീ

    forest fire
    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചാ​മ​രാ​ജ് ന​​ഗ​റി​ന​ടു​ത്ത് ഹ​നൂ​ർ താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ ബി​ലി​​ഗി​രി​രം​​ഗ​നാ​ഥ ടൈ​​ഗ​ർ റി​സ​ർ​വി​ൽ വ​ൻ കാ​ട്ടു​തീ. വ​ന​ത്തി​ന​ക​ത്ത് ക​ത്തി​പ്പ​ട​ർ​ന്ന കാ​ട്ടു​തീ ഒ​രു​പാ​ട് വ​ന്യ​ജീ​വി​ക​ളെ ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് വ​നം വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. തീ ​അ​ണ​ക്കാ​നാ​യി 70 ഓ​ളം ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റു​ക​ളാ​യി പ​ണി​യെ​ടു​ത്തു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. എ​ത്ര വ്യാ​പ്തി​യി​ലാ​ണ് തീ ​പ​ട​ർ​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് ക​ണ​ക്കാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ഇ​തു​വ​രെ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    Girl in a jacket

