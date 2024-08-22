Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightബി​ദ​ര​ഹ​ള്ളി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Aug 2024 3:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Aug 2024 3:51 AM GMT

    ബി​ദ​ര​ഹ​ള്ളി ക​ര​യോ​ഗം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബി​ദ​ര​ഹ​ള്ളി ക​ര​യോ​ഗം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ആ​ർ. സു​ഭ​ദ്ര ദേ​വി (പ്ര​സി.), പ്ര​ശാ​ന്ത് എ​സ്. പി​ള്ള (സെ​ക്ര.)

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് ബി​ദ​ര​ഹ​ള്ളി ക​ര​യോ​ഗം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. ആ​ർ. സു​ഭ​ദ്ര ദേ​വി (പ്ര​സി.), സ​ഞ്ജീ​വ് കു​മാ​ർ (വൈ​സ്. പ്ര​സി.), പ്ര​ശാ​ന്ത് എ​സ്. പി​ള്ള (സെ​ക്ര.), രാ​ജേ​ഷ് ന​മ്പ്യാ​ർ (ജോ. ​സെ​ക്ര.), എ. ​ബി​നീ​ഷ് (ട്ര​ഷ.), പ്രേം ​കു​മാ​ർ (ജോ. ​ട്ര​ഷ). മ​ഹി​ളാ വി​ഭാ​ഗം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: ഗി​രി​ജ കു​മാ​രി (പ്ര​സി.), മി​നി നാ​യ​ർ (വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി.), ര​മ ശ​ശി​ധ​ര​ൻ (സെ​ക്ര.), വി​ദ്യ സ​ന്ദീ​പ് (ജോ. ​സെ​ക്ര.), ഉ​ഷ കു​മാ​രി (ട്ര​ഷ.).

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:OfficialsKaryogamBidrahalli
    News Summary - Bidrahalli Karyogam Officials
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick