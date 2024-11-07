Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    7 Nov 2024 3:21 AM GMT
    ബി​ദ​ര​ഹ​ള്ളി ക​ര​യോ​ഗം ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം 10ന്

    Onam
    ​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് ബി​ദ​ര​ഹ​ള്ളി ക​ര​യോ​ഗം ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ന​വം​ബ​ർ 10ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കും. ബി​ദ​ര​ഹ​ള്ളി യൂ​നി​ക്‌ റെ​യ്‌​സ് ലേ​ഔ​ട്ടി​ലെ ക​ര​യോ​ഗം ഓ​ഫി​സി​നു സ​മീ​പം രാ​വി​ലെ 9.30 മു​ത​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ, ക്വി​സ്, വ​ടം​വ​ലി, ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ എ​ന്നി​വ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ രാ​മ​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ പാ​ലേ​രി, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ആ​ർ. മ​നോ​ഹ​ര കു​റു​പ്പ്, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ മു​ര​ളീ​ധ​ർ നാ​യ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​രും പു​തി​യ ബോ​ർ​ഡ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പ്ര​ശാ​ന്ത് എ​സ്. പി​ള്ള അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഫോ​ൺ: 9886304947.

    onam celebrationBengaluru NewsBidarahalli Karyogam
