Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    19 July 2024 3:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    19 July 2024 3:11 AM GMT

    ബെ​സ്കോം ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ക്തൃ യോ​ഗം നാ​ളെ

    ബെ​സ്കോം ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ക്തൃ യോ​ഗം നാ​ളെ
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബെ​സ്കോ​മി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലെ എ​ല്ലാ സ​ബ്ഡി​വി​ഷ​നു​ക​ളി​ലും ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ യോ​ഗം ചേ​രും. വൈ​ദ്യു​തി​വി​ത​ര​ണം സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ക്കാം. എ​ല്ലാ മാ​സ​വും മൂ​ന്നാം വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ഇ​ത്ത​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ക്തൃ യോ​ഗം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി ബെ​സ്കോം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:bescom
    News Summary - Bescom
