Madhyamam
    Metro
    19 Jun 2025 9:38 AM IST
    19 Jun 2025 9:38 AM IST

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു
    ഫൈ​സാ​ൻ

    ത​ള​ങ്ക​ര: മാ​ലി​ക് ദീ​നാ​ർ പ​ള്ളി​ക്കു​ള​ത്തി​ൽ യു​വാ​വ്​ മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഡി​ജെ ഹ​ള്ളി താ​നി റോ​ഡി​ലെ മു​ജാ​ഹി​ദി​ന്‍റെ മ​ക​ൻ ഫൈ​സാ​നാ​ണ് (22) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മാ​ലി​ക് ദീ​നാ​ർ സി​യാ​റ​ത്തി​നെ​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 11 മ​ണി​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​നൊ​പ്പം മ​ഖാ​മി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ കു​ടും​ബം മ​ഖാ​മി​ന്‍റെ താ​ഴെ ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തു​ള്ള പു​ഴ​ക്ക​ര​യി​ൽ പോ​യ​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഫൈ​സാ​ൻ അ​നു​ജ​നെ ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​ൻ കു​ള​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ ചാ​ടി. ഇ​തി​നി​ട​യി​ലാ​ണ്​ കു​ള​ത്തി​ൽ താ​ഴ്ന്ന​ത്.

