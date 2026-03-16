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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു മ​ല​യാ​ളി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 16 March 2026 9:22 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 March 2026 9:22 AM IST

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഫോ​റം ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ വി​ത​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി

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    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഫോ​റം ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ വി​ത​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി
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    വി​ക്ടോ​റി​യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ വി​ത​ര​ണം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഫോ​റ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി വി​ക്ടോ​റി​യ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ൽ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ വി​ത​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി.പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജോ​ജോ. പി.​ജെ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷി​ബു ശി​വ​ദാ​സ്, ജോ. ​സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഇ.​ജെ. സ​ജീ​വ് , വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് അ​രു​ൺ ജോ​ർ​ജ്, മ​ധു ക​ല​മാ​നൂ​ർ, ചാ​ർ​ലി മാ​ത്യു, ടോ​ണി, അ​നി​ൽ ധ​ർ​മ​പ​തി, ജോ​സ​ഫ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

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    TAGS:BENGALURU MALAYALIfood distributionMalayalam News
    News Summary - Bengaluru Malayali Forum organized food distribution
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