Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Dec 2024 5:04 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Dec 2024 5:04 AM GMT

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    rain
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗാ​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​ക്ക​ട​ലി​ന്റെ തെ​ക്കു​കി​ഴ​ക്ക് മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം കാ​ര​ണം വ്യാ​ഴം, വെ​ള്ളി, ശ​നി ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ നേ​രി​യ മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യെ​ന്ന് കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    വ്യാ​ഴം, വെ​ള്ളി ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യു​ടെ ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലും മ​ഴ ല​ഭി​ച്ചേ​ക്കും. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച തീ​ര ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലും നേ​രി​യ മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    News Summary - Bengaluru likely to see rain from Thursday
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick