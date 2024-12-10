Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 10 Dec 2024 5:04 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 10 Dec 2024 5:04 AM GMT
ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ വ്യാഴാഴ്ച മുതൽ മഴക്ക് സാധ്യതtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Bengaluru likely to see rain from Thursday
ബംഗളൂരു: ബംഗാൾ ഉൾക്കടലിന്റെ തെക്കുകിഴക്ക് മേഖലയിൽ രൂപപ്പെട്ട ന്യൂനമർദം കാരണം വ്യാഴം, വെള്ളി, ശനി ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ ബംഗളൂരു നഗരത്തിൽ നേരിയ മഴക്ക് സാധ്യതയെന്ന് കാലാവസ്ഥാ നിരീക്ഷണ വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു.
വ്യാഴം, വെള്ളി ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ കർണാടകയുടെ ദക്ഷിണ മേഖലയിലും മഴ ലഭിച്ചേക്കും. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച തീര കർണാടക മേഖലയിലും നേരിയ മഴക്ക് സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്ന് കാലാവസ്ഥാ നിരീക്ഷണ വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story