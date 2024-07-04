Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 4 July 2024 2:16 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 July 2024 2:16 AM GMT

    ​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഐ.​ഐ.​എ​സ്‍സി ബി​രു​ദ​ദാ​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങ് ജൂ​ലൈ 15ന്

    ​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഐ.​ഐ.​എ​സ്‍സി ബി​രു​ദ​ദാ​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങ് ജൂ​ലൈ 15ന്
    ​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ട് ഓ​ഫ് സ​യ​ൻ​സ​സി​ലെ (ഐ.​ഐ.​എ​സ്‍സി) 2024 ലെ ​ബി​രു​ദ​ദാ​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങ് ജൂ​ലൈ 15ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കും. കാ​മ്പ​സി​ലെ ജെ.​എ​ൻ ടാ​റ്റ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ചെ​സ് ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ്മാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ വി​ശ്വ​നാ​ഥ​ൻ ആ​ന​ന്ദ് മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​വും. ആ​ക്സി​ല​ർ വെ​ഞ്ച്വ​ഴ്സ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നും ഐ.​ഐ.​എ​സ്‍സി ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നു​മാ​യ ക്രി​സ് ഗോ​പാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ വി​ശി​ഷ്ടാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​വും. ബി​രു​ദ, മാ​സ്റ്റേ​ഴ്സ്, റി​സ​ർ​ച് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി 1105 പേ​ർ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ബി​രു​ദ​മേ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങും.

