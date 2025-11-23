ബംഗളൂരു-എറണാകുളം എക്സ്പ്രസ് വഴിതിരിച്ചുവിടും

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 23 Nov 2025 8:14 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 Nov 2025 8:14 AM IST
ബംഗളൂരു: ബെലന്ദൂർ റോഡ്- കർമേലാരം പാത ഇരട്ടിപ്പിക്കലും ഹുസ്കുറില് പുതിയ ക്രോസിങ് സ്റ്റേഷന് നിര്മാണവും നടക്കുന്നതിനാല് 25ന് നിരവധി ട്രെയിനുകൾ റദ്ദാക്കുകയോ വഴിതിരിച്ചുവിടുകയോ ചെയ്യും.
കേരളത്തിലേക്കുള്ള ട്രെയിൻ നമ്പർ 12677 എസ്.എം.വി.ടി ബംഗളൂരു - എറണാകുളം എക്സ്പ്രസ് കൃഷ്ണരാജപുരം, ജോലാർപേട്ട എ കാബിൻ, തിരുപ്പട്ടൂർ, സേലം വഴി തിരിച്ചുവിടും. കർമേലാരം, ഹൊസൂർ, ധർമപുരി എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലെ സ്റ്റോപ്പുകൾ ഒഴിവാക്കും.
