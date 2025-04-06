Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    6 April 2025 9:16 AM IST
    6 April 2025 9:16 AM IST

    ബെ​മ​ൽ ത​ദ്ദേ​ശീ​യ​മാ​യി രൂ​പ​ക​ൽ​പ​ന ചെ​യ്ത മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ ഗ്രേ​ഡ​ർ ബി​ജി 1205 പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കി

    ബെ​മ​ൽ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നും എം.​ഡി​യു​മാ​യ ശാ​ന്ത​നു റോ​യ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു
    ബെ​മ​ൽ ത​ദ്ദേ​ശീ​യ​മാ​യി രൂ​പ​ക​ൽ​പ​ന ചെ​യ്ത് പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കി​യ മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ ഗ്രേ​ഡ​ർ ബി​ജി 1205

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മൈ​നി​ങ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ക​ൺ​സ്ട്ര​ക്ഷ​ൻ ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ രം​ഗ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന പൊ​തു​മേ​ഖ​ല സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​മാ​യ ബി.​ഇ.​എം.​എ​ൽ ലി​മി​റ്റ​ഡ് ത​ദ്ദേ​ശീ​യ​മാ​യി രൂ​പ​ക​ൽ​പ​ന ചെ​യ്ത് വി​ക​സി​പ്പി​ച്ച മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ ഗ്രേ​ഡ​ർ ബി.​ജി 1205നെ ​മൈ​സൂ​രു​വി​ലെ കാ​മ്പ​സി​ൽ പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കി.

    ബെ​മ​ൽ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നും എം.​ഡി​യു​മാ​യ ശാ​ന്ത​നു റോ​യ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ഈ​സ്റ്റ് കോ​ൾ​ഫീ​ൽ​ഡ്സ് ലി​മി​റ്റ​ഡി​ന്റെ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നും എം.​ഡി​യു​മാ​യ ഹ​രീ​ഷ് ദു​ഹാ​ൻ, ബെ​മ​ൽ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ​മാ​ർ, മ​റ്റ് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​രും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

