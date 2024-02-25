Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    25 Feb 2024 3:44 AM GMT
    25 Feb 2024 3:44 AM GMT

    യേ​ശു​വി​ലൂ​ടെ വി​ശ്വാ​സി​ക​ൾ ലോ​ക​ത്തെ അ​തി​ജീ​വി​ക്ക​ണം -കെ.​എ​സ്. ജോ​സ​ഫ്

    പാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ കെ.​എ​സ്. ജോ​സ​ഫ് ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: യേ​ശു ക്രി​സ്തു​വി​ലൂ​ടെ വി​ശ്വാ​സി​ക​ൾ ലോ​ക​ത്തെ അ​തി​ജീ​വി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ഇ​ന്ത്യ പെ​ന്ത​ക്കോ​സ്ത് ദൈ​വ​സ​ഭ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് പാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ കെ.​എ​സ്. ജോ​സ​ഫ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ഐ.​പി.​സി ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് 37ാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം.

    ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ എ​ല്ലാ ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തും ക്രി​സ്ത്യാ​നി​ക​ൾ വ​ള​രെ പ്ര​തി​കൂ​ല​വും ക​ഷ്ട​ത​യും നി​റ​ഞ്ഞ കാ​ല​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ ക​ട​ന്നു​പോ​വു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് പാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ കൂ​ട്ടി​ച്ചേ​ർ​ത്തു. പാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ ടി.​എ​സ്. മാ​ത്യൂ​സ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. പാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പി. ​മോ​ഹ​ൻ ഡേ​വി​ഡ് (കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട്) സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

